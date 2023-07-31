Senior DMK leader labels TN Raj Bhavan a 'hall of conspiracy'

Chennai, July 31 (PTI) Senior DMK leader and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday accused Governor RN Ravi of using Raj Bhavan as a "hall of conspiracy" Objecting to the Governor comparing Dravidian discourse to separatism at a function on Sunday, the minister said the term 'Dravidian' refers to aspects associated with a social justice-led political ideology that had nothing to do with separatism, as portrayed by the Governor.

Ravi had made the remark at an event held for the release of a book on BJP leader Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Stating that Ravi did not explain his remark about how Dravidian discourse reflected separatism, Thennarasu said, "His comment can hence be construed as a mere lament." Today, the term 'Dravidian' refers to qualities, people or people associated with the Dravidian political ideology, which once had geographical, racial and linguistic meanings, the minister said. "The word Dravidian, once upon a time was a word that stood for a place (had geographical meaning), race and name for language (Dravidian language/languages). Today that is a name for a political ideology," the minister said in a statement.

The Dravidian political ideology was nurtured by several iconic leaders of the Dravidian movement over a span of a hundred years. The leaders were Panditha Ayothidasar, Sir Pitti Thiagarayar, Dr Natesanar, TM Nair, Thanthai Periyar, Irattaimalai Seenivasan, MC Raja, Perarignar Anna (CN Annadurai, former CM and Dravidian ideologue), Paventhar Bharathidasan and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi, late CM and DMK patriarch), he said.

The basic principles of the Dravidian movement are "self-respect, social justice, equality, love for language, racial right, state autonomy and Indian federalism," and the Dravidian model of governance embodies these ideals, he said, adding that Chief Minister M K Stalin is implementing such ideals as the fundamental principle underlying governance.

"The chief minister has been mentioning the goal of 'Everything for Everybody' ('Ellorkkum Ellam') and where is separatism (in this motto)? All the laws and schemes of the Dravidian model of governance is common to all the people and there is no discrimination. The CM has been fulfilling schemes that are beneficial to crores of people," Thennarasu said.

He further said, "Ravi, who has not done anything constructive for Tamil Nadu, is lamenting about something everyday and is trying to confuse the political turf and cause trouble to the DMK government.

He is changing Raj Bhavan into a "campaign turf" in favour of the Sanatana/Varnasrama forces.

Forgetting that the post of Governor is part of the state government administration, he is joining hands with those opposed to the government and using Raj Bhavan as a "hall of conspiracy" and related deliberations, he alleged.

Criticising the text Hindu text 'Manusmriti', the minister said the Dravidian movement employed as its political weapon the very word 'Shudra' that was used in that text to belittle and trivialise the Tamil people.

Governor Ravi holds a grudge against the word 'Dravidian' as it has served as the foundation for the renaissance and development of Tamil Nadu, Thennarasu claimed.

"The name of the state, Tamil Nadu, cannot be changed because Ravi does not like the word Tamil Nadu. He does not like the Dravidian movement and we are not going to change that word Dravidian (referred as Dravidam/Dravida in Tamil). What is he going to do next?" The "Aryan politcal forces" that were thrown away from the political landscape half a century ago in Tamil Nadu are now attempting through Ravi to renew their efforts, the minister charged.

"We are not worried about Ravi's daily bemoaning. The fact is we do not take him into consideration at all," he added.

The DMK assumed power in 1967 in Tamil Nadu and since then the DMK and the AIADMK, two Dravidian parties, have alternately been in power in the state. PTI VGN VGN ANE