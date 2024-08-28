Senior FDA dept official held for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe for approving medical shop license

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) An assistant commissioner of the Food and Drugs Administration department was nabbed by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe for issuing a license for a new medical shop, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Deepak Malpure, had initially demanded Rs 50,000 for issuing a license for a new medical shop, the ACB stated in a release.

The bribe demand was later negotiated to Rs 25,000, the ACB stated.

The applicant approached the ACB against Malpure following which he was nabbed at the FDA's office in Wagle Estate area of Thane on Tuesday while accepting Rs 25,000.

Malpure is not arrested so far and an FIR will be registered against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, an ACB official said. PTI COR NSK