Senior functionary of Mumbai's famous Ganesh mandal named Sena (UBT) secretary

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the appointment of Sudhir Salvi, a senior functionary of the famous Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganesh mandal, as the party secretary, keeping in view the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

Addressing party workers on the premises of his residence, Thackeray said the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Marathi pride are under threat.

It is necessary to show unity to crush this threat, he said.

"He (Salvi) has been made the party secretary keeping in view the BMC polls. This is a big responsibility. Our aim is the BMC," Thackeray said.

"I am going to make him work across the party".

Salvi was keen on contesting the 2024 state assembly polls from the Sewri assembly seat but the party chose sitting MLA Ajay Chowdhury over him. The denial of the ticket upset Salvi, but he was pacified by Thackeray. PTI PR NSK