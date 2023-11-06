Former driver of Karnataka government officer detained for her murder

Bengaluru: The former driver of a senior geologist, who was found murdered at her residence here, was held on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said one person has been detained in connection with the murder of 45-year-old Prathima K S, who was with the Department of Mines and Geology, from Chamarajanagar district.

"He (suspect) was secured from Mahadeshwarabetta. His details are being verified. He is her former car driver and was removed from job about a week or 10 days ago. After detailed enquiry, we will share further details. It is said he was working on a contractual basis and had been working for her for four years," he told reporters here.

According to police, the victim was strangled and her throat slit at her residence at Doddakallasandra under Subramanyapura police station limits at around 8 pm on Saturday after she returned home.

Advertisment

As Prathima, who was living alone, did not respond to phone calls on Saturday night and Sunday morning, her elder brother came to her house to check and got to know about her murder and informed the police.

Forensic Science Laboratory and other technical officials visited the crime scene and collected samples and other details.

No theft of any jewellery or valuables was reported, police said.