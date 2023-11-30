Senior government pleader booked for rape in Kerala

Kochi, Nov 30 (PTI) A rape case has been registered against a senior government pleader practicing in the Kerala High Court for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman multiple times at his office and at her residence, police said on Thursday.

An FIR under various provisions of the IPC, including sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (intimidation), and the Information Technology Act was lodged against the lawyer on Wednesday, November 29, police said.

The action was taken following a complaint given by the woman on the same day, it said.

The lawyer has tendered his resignation and the same has been forwarded to the Law Department, the office of the Advocate General of Kerala said.

Police said that according to the woman's complaint, the lawyer called her to his office for recording a statement in connection with some case and allegedly raped her.

The first incident was on October 9 and subsequently, he raped her twice more on October 24 and October 29, the woman has alleged in her complaint.

Thereafter, he kept harassing her over the phone and also sent her obscene photos and videos, she has alleged. PTI HMP HMP ROH