Senior Haryana cop found dead in Chandigarh house

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh home on Tuesday, officials said. Police suspect that he committed suicide.

The 2001 batch officer was the inspector general, Police Training Centre, in Sunaria, Rohtak.

"At around 1.30 pm, we received information at Sector 11 police station. The SHO, Sector 11, and his team inspected the scene. A reported suicide had taken place... The body has been identified that of Y Puran Kumar, IPS officer," Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur told reporters.

Asked if there was any suicide note, she said, "A team of the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) is inspecting the spot and investigations are on." Those present in the house at the time are being questioned, the SSP said.