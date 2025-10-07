Senior Haryana police officer found dead in Chandigarh home, suicide suspected

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh home on Tuesday, officials said.

The 52-year-old 2001 batch officer, known for his interventions in matters related to the rights of officers and seniority and other issues, had recently been posted as inspector general, Police Training Centre (PTC), in Sunaria, Rohtak.

His wife Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer and commissioner and secretary of the Department of Foreign Cooperation, Haryana government, is in Japan as part of a delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Saini.

Police rushed to the Kumars' home in upscale Sector 11 after receiving information about the incident around 1.30 pm.

Details of the alleged suicide of the officer, who was found dead with a gunshot wound, were sketchy.

"The SHO, Sector 11, and his team inspected the scene. A reported suicide had taken place... The body was identified as that of Y Puran Kumar, IPS officer," Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur told reporters.

Asked if there was any suicide note, she said, "A team of the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) is inspecting the spot and investigations are on." Those present in the house at the time are being questioned, the SSP said.

Kumar was earlier posted as Rohtak Range IG and had recently been transferred as IG, PTC, Sunaria.

In recent years, the officer had been vocal about issues related to the representation of scheduled caste in police ranks.

During the parliamentary elections last year, Kumar had complained to the Haryana chief electoral officer on IAS and IPS officers holding multiple charges. He had also approached the state government alleging discriminatory and selective allotment of official vehicles to IPS officers in the state.

His death left police and administrative circles in shock.

"The Haryana Police is deeply saddened and shocked by the untimely demise of Shri Y. Puran Kumar, IPS, Inspector General of Police, P.T.C. Sunaria. We stand with his family in this difficult time. May God grant peace to his noble soul," Haryana police said in a post on X in Hindi.