Senior Haryana police officer found dead in Chandigarh house

Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh home on Tuesday, officials said, suspecting that he committed suicide.

The 2001 batch officer was the inspector general, Police Training Centre (PTC), in Sunaria, Rohtak.

Kumar's wife Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer and commissioner and secretary of the Department of Foreign Cooperation, Haryana government, is in Japan as part of a delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Saini.

Police rushed to the Kumars' home in upscale Sector 11 after receiving information about the incident around 1.30 pm. "The SHO, Sector 11, and his team inspected the scene. A reported suicide had taken place... The body was identified as that of Y Puran Kumar, IPS officer," Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur told reporters.

Asked if there was any suicide note, she said, "A team of the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) is inspecting the spot and investigations are on." Those present in the house at the time are being questioned, the SSP said.

Kumar was earlier posted as Rohtak Range IG and had recently been transferred as IG, PTC, Sunaria.