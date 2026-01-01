Senior IAS officer Ashish Kundra takes charge as chief secretary of Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Ashish Kundra on Thursday took charge as the chief secretary of Ladakh and reaffirmed his commitment to effective governance, transparent administration and inclusive development across the Union territory, officials said.

A 1996-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, Kundra took over from Pawan Kotwal, who retired from service on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Upon assuming office, Kundra reiterated his commitment to effective governance, transparent administration and inclusive development, emphasising the need to strengthen institutional mechanisms, enhance service delivery, and ensure timely implementation of developmental programmes.

Addressing the aspirations of the people of Ladakh would remain a key priority of the administration, Kundra said.

He emphasised an accessible administration that reaches out to all parts of the Union territory, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, the statement said.

The administration, he said, must gear up to meet the economic aspirations of the youth and unlock the economic potential of the territory.

“Ladakh has a civilisational history and has always been emblematic of peace. This must always be treasured and preserved,” he said.

Kundra underscored that given Ladakh's fragile ecology, the model of development must necessarily address issues of sustainability and climate change, and that the region must not pursue reckless construction in the name of development.

Administrative secretaries and senior officials welcomed Kundra and expressed confidence that his vast administrative experience and leadership would further strengthen governance and accelerate the overall development of Ladakh, the statement said.

Earlier, a ceremonial guard of honour was accorded to Kundra at the UT Secretariat in Leh after he assumed charge as the chief secretary. PTI AB AB ARI ARI