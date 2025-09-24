Senior IAS officer Beela Venkatesan dies at 56, TN CM condoles

Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Dr Beela Venkatesan, who was serving as the Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, passed away here on Wednesday at the age of 56.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the senior official.

Expressing shock over her demise, the CM in an official release said Beela Venkatesan had served in various departments during her IAS career.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, she held the position of Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department.

"I express my deep condolences to the bereaved family members," he said.