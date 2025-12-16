Senior IAS officer Krishna Bhaskar assumes charge as CMD of Singareni Collieries

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) Senior IAS officer D Krishna Bhaskar on Tuesday assumed charge as the CMD of state-run miner Singareni Collieries.

Krishna Bhaskar, who is currently serving as CMD of Transmission Corporation of Telangana (Transco), has been given Full Additional Charge as CMD of Singareni by the Telangana government.

The state government appointed Krishna Bhaskar as CMD consequent to incumbent CMD N Balaram, an IRS officer, returning to his parent cadre.

An IAS officer of 2012 batch, Krishna Bhaskar has also been serving as special secretary of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a Singareni release said.

He had earlier served as Collector of Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet districts.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Telangana government and union government on a 51:49 equity basis. PTI SJR SJR ROH