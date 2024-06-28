Senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja appointed Odisha chief secy

Bhubaneswar, Jun 28 (PTI) Manoj Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Odisha. He succeeds Pradeep Kumar Jena, whose term ends on June 30.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department on Friday issued a notification confirming Ahuja's appointment upon his repatriation from the Government of India. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his return to Odisha on June 25, following the state government's request.

Ahuja was serving on central deputation, holding the position of secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare since April 1, 2022.

Prior to that, he was the OSD in the same department, chairman of CBSE and special director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Musoorie.

"On the repatriation from government of India, Manoj Ahuja, IAS, is appointed as chief secretary, Odisha and secretary to government, General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department consequent upon the retirement of Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS, with effect from June 30, 2024 (afternoon)," the GA&PG department said in a notification issued on Friday.

Ahuja brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served in various capacities within the Odisha government, including as sub-collector and secretary of several key departments such as Food & Civil Supplies, Steel & Mines, Sports & Youth Services, and Cooperation.

Educationally, Ahuja holds an MBA in addition to his degree in mechanical engineering. His wife, Arti Ahuja, also an Odisha cadre IAS officer, is currently serving on central deputation.

Notably, the previous BJD government had extended the tenure of chief secretary Jena for a period of six months till June 30. Jena was scheduled to retire from service on December 31, 2023.