Senior IAS officer passes away, Rajasthan leaders offer condolences

Jaipur, Jun 2 (PTI) Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Additional Chief Secretary of Rajasthan's Energy Department, Alok, passed away at 59 on Monday.

Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma have condoled his death.

IAS Alok, who had been ill for several days, died in Delhi on Monday, official sources said.

"The news of the death of senior Indian Administrative Service officer and Additional Chief Secretary of the state's Energy Department, Alok, is extremely sad," Sharma said in a post on X.

Governor Bagde also paid his respects and offered his condolences to the officer's family.

Other leaders, including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, also condoled his sudden demise.