Senior IAS officer Sunil Kumar Gupta re-employed as secretary to Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Sunil Kumar Gupta has been re-employed by the Centre as the secretary to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, according to a personnel ministry order.

The re-employment will be effective beyond his retirement next month-end.

Gupta, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the West Bengal cadre, was appointed as the secretary to the vice president in August last year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-employment of Gupta as secretary to the vice president on contract basis with effect from January 1, 2024, i.e. after his superannuation on December 31, 2023, in the rank and pay of secretary to the government of India, on co-terminus basis with the tenure of the vice president, the order said. PTI AKV SMN