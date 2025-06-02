Senior IIS officer Beena Yadav joins CBI as chief information officer

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Beena Yadav joined the country's premier investigation agency CBI as its new chief information officer and spokesperson on Monday, officials said.

Yadav, a 1998-batch IIS officer, was posted as additional director general in the Press Information Bureau (PIB) before taking up the role at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they said.

As ADG in PIB, she handled media publicity of various ministries, including Civil Aviation, Skill Development, and Culture and Tourism.

She had also worked as director, media, in the Union home ministry's Jammu and Kashmir division, according to the officials.

The post of the chief information officer of the CBI fell vacant after the retirement of R C Joshi in April this year.