Senior IIS officer Bhupendra Kainthola promoted to higher grade

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Bhupendra Kainthola was on Thursday promoted to the rank of principal director general of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a higher grade in service.

Advertisment

Kainthola, the Director General (East Zone) of the PIB, is being considered a frontrunner to head the organisation after the superannuation of incumbent Rajesh Malhotra on August 31.

A government order stated that the promotion will come into effect the day Kainthola assumes the post.

A 1989-batch IIS officer, Kainthola has earlier served as Director, Film and Television Institute of India, and Additional Director General of Doordarshan News.

Kainthola also has had stints in the Directorate of Advertising and Video Publicity, National Film Awards and the Indian Panorama. PTI SKU SMN SMN