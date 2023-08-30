Senior IIS officer Manish Desai appointed PIB Principal Director General

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Senior Indian Information Service officer Manish Desai was on Wednesday appointed the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau, the media outreach arm of the government.

The 1989-batch officer will also be the principal spokesperson for the Government. He will assume charge on Friday from incumbent Rajesh Malhotra, who is superannuating on Thursday.

Currently, Desai is the Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication.

He has served as the Director General of the West Zone of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in Mumbai.

Desai has also worked as the Director General of the Registrar of Newspapers in India, Director General in the Films Division and General Manager in Prasar Bharati.

In a career spanning over three decades, Desai has also worked in All India Radio and the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

The government also appointed senior IIS officer Bhupendra Kainthola as the Press Registrar of the Registrar of Newspapers in India (RNI).

A 1989-batch officer, Kainthola holds the charge of the Director General (East Zone) of the PIB.

Dhirendra Ojha, the incumbent Press Registrar in the Registrar of Newspapers in India, was appointed as Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication.

Senior IIS officer Jane Namchu, Additional Director General, PIB Guwahati has been given the additional charge of PIB Kolkata. PTI SKU SKU TIR TIR