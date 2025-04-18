Senior IIS officer Prakash Magdum appointed as MD of NFDC

New Delhi: Senior IIS officer Prakash Magdum has been appointed as the managing director of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), according to an order issued by the personnel ministry.

A 1999-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer, Magdum is currently serving as the additional director general of the Press Information Bureau and the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC).

The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved Magdum's appointment as NFDC managing director for a period of five years, the order said.