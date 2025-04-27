Senior Indian diplomat holds talks with Taliban's acting foreign minister in Kabul

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) India's point-person on Afghanistan Anand Prakash held talks with Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed political and trade issues, Afghan media reported on Sunday.

In the meeting held in Kabul, the acting foreign minister emphasised the expansion of political and economic relations with India, Tolo news reported.

Muttaqi emphasised the increase in diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries and added Indian investors should take advantage of opportunities to invest in Afghanistan, the media outlet said quoting an Afghan spokesperson.

The visit by Prakash, the joint secretary heading the division for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran in the Ministry of External Affairs, comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

It is not known whether the issue figured in Prakash-Muttaqi talks.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following concerns over their security.