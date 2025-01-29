Senior inspector and PSI of Mumbai Police held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a senior police inspector and a sub-inspector from the Mumbai Police for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to register a case against a lawyer, officials said.

The senior PI and PSI, identified as Sanjeev Tawde and Dnyaneshwar Junne, are attached to the Kurar police station in Malad.

According to ACB officials, the two officers had allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from a complainant to register a case against a lawyer. They had allegedly accepted Rs 2 lakh earlier.

On Wednesday, the ACB team laid a trap and nabbed the officers while they were accepting the remaining Rs 1 lakh bribe.

Further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK