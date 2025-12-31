Senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal appointed new Haryana DGP

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal was appointed the new director general of police of Haryana on Wednesday, an official order said.

A 1992-batch IPS officer, Singhal replaces O P Singh, who retired from service on Wednesday.

On the consideration of the panel received from the Union Public Service Commission, the governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Ajay Singhal, IPS (HY-1992), as Director General of Police, Haryana, for a minimum tenure of two years from the date of his assumption of charge, the order said.

Singhal was the director general of Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

O P Singh retired from service on Wednesday after a career spanning more than three decades. Singh was given the additional charge of DGP on October 14 when Shatrujeet Kapur proceeded on leave amid mounting attacks from the opposition over fellow IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide. On December 14, Singh was appointed the officiating DGP.