Senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal takes over as Haryana DGP

Panchkula, Jan 1 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal on Thursday assumed charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana.

He was appointed to the post by the state government on Wednesday, following the retirement of O P Singh.

A 1992-batch IPS officer, Singhal, was accorded a guard of honour here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, the senior officer thanked Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for entrusting him with the responsibility and said he would discharge his duties with utmost integrity, dedication and commitment.

Singhal said Haryana Police has consistently dealt with all challenges in an effective manner and asserted that strict action was being taken in matters related to threats like cybercrime, narcotics and extortion calls.

Operations Trackdown and Hotspot have yielded positive results, and the best practices under these initiatives will continue, he said.

Singhal said the Special Task Force will be reorganised and steps will be taken to rein in the land mafia.

"We have a strategy for violent crime, road safety, crime against women and Dalits, and we will implement it. It is not that we will start doing it (action) now... It has already been happening. But we will give it a new shape," Singhal said.

Responding to opposition parties' criticism of law and order in the state, Singhal said if the situation was as bad as claimed, Haryana's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) would not be rising.

"Why are people migrating here? Why are people in Haryana happy? Why are people coming here? People are investing here. I am not giving any political statement, and our work is to control crime and maintain law and order," he said.

The officer said Haryana Police has a sanctioned strength of 70,000, and around 55,000 personnel are posted. "There will be a recruitment of 5,000 more people," he said.

On the issue of corruption, he said the department takes prompt action whenever any such information is received. "Not only will action be taken against the rotten apples, but we will also ensure they do not remain in the force. Strictest action will be taken against those found indulging in corrupt practices," he asserted.

He also said that efforts will be intensified to catch around 10,000 proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers.

Responding to a question on extortion calls, Singhal said clear instructions have been issued by the Union home ministry and the state government that such cases will not be taken lightly.

"Anyone indulging in such practice is a terrorist. I want to make it clear that if any criminal in Haryana or from abroad tries to frighten people through extortion calls, we will not spare them," he said.

Singhal hails from Rewari district in Haryana and is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. PTI CHS VSD RHL