Senior IPS officer Alok Raj gets additional charge of Bihar DGP

Patna, Aug 30 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Alok Raj was on Friday given additional charge of the Director General Police (DGP) of Bihar, a government notification said.

Raj, a 1989-batch IPS officer, is currently posted as Director General (Vigilance) in the state government.

According to a notification issued by the state Home department, Raj will hold additional charge of DGP.

The Centre on Wednesday appointed Bihar DGP R S Bhatti as the new DG of the Central Industrial Security (CISF). PTI PKD RG