Senior IPS officer Alok Sharma appointed SPG chief

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Alok Sharma was on Friday appointed the director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is entrusted with the task of providing security to the prime minister.

Sharma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is currently additional director general in the SPG.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the SPG's director from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. PTI AKV AKV ANB ANB