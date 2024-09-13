Senior IPS officer Amrit Mohan Prasad appointed SSB chief

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Amrit Mohan Prasad was on Friday appointed as the Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), according to an official order.

Prasad, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Odisha cadre, is presently working as Special Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Prasad's appointment to the post of Director General, SSB for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2025, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry. PTI AKV NB