Senior IPS officer Anurag Gupta appointed Jharkhand DGP

Ranchi, Feb 3 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Anurag Gupta has been appointed Jharkhand Director General of Police, according to a government notification issued on Monday.

Gupta was holding the additional charge of DGP.

"Anurag Gupta, Director General, Crime Investigation Department, has been given charge of Director General, Police...DGP Ajay Kumar Singh has been given charge of Chairman cum Managing Director of Jharkhand Police Housing Corporation Ltd," said the notification issued by the Department of Home, Prisons and Disaster Management.

Gupta, who was removed from the post of Jharkhand DGP by the Election Commission ahead of the assembly polls, had been appointed additional DGP by the Hemant Soren government in November 2024.

He was given the additional charge of DGP hours after Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand.

He was removed from the DGP post due to his "history of election-related misconduct" in previous polls, and the commission had appointed 1989-batch Jharkhand cadre senior most IPS officer Ajay Kumar Singh as DGP on October 21 last year.

The state went to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20 and the JMM-led alliance registered a stunning victory, securing 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, while the BJP-led NDA won 24 constituencies.

Gupta, a 1990-batch IPS officer, was earlier made acting DGP in July, replacing 1989-batch officer AK Singh.

Earlier, Singh was entrusted with the responsibility of the state's DGP in February 2023 after the retirement of his predecessor Neeraj Sinha.

Singh's appointment in 2023 had ended the row over the selection of the state's DGP.

The Supreme Court had, in January 2023, disposed of a contempt petition against the Jharkhand government and former police chief Neeraj Sinha.

The petitioner had alleged that Sinha had been occupying the post of DGP even after his superannuation on January 31, 2022. PTI NAM BDC