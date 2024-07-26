Senior IPS officer Anurag Gupta new Jharkhand DGP

Ranchi, Jul 26 (PTI) Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anurag Gupta was given additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand, a government notification said on Friday.

"Anurag Kumar Gupta, IPS, Director General, Crime Investigation Department (additional charge DG, Anti Corruption Bureau, Jharkhand), is being given additional charge of Director General of Police, Jharkhand till further orders," a notification issued by the Home, Prison and Disaster Management department said.

The 1990-batch IPS officer has been given additional charge of state police chief replacing Ajay Kumar Singh, a 1989-batch IPS officer.

Singh, who was made state's DGP in February last year post-retirement of his predecessor Neeraj Sinha on February 11, 2023, has now been posted as Managing Director, Jharkhand Police Housing Corporation Ltd.

Singh's appointment last year had ended the row over the appointment of DGP in the state as the Supreme Court had in January, 2023 disposed of a contempt petition against the Jharkhand government and former DGP Neeraj Sinha.

The petition had alleged that Sinha had been occupying the post of DGP even after his superannuation on January 31, 2022.

An apex court bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had then directed the state to attend to the requisitions furnished by UPSC.

On July 14, 2021, the court had issued notices on the contempt plea against the state government, its top officials, and the UPSC for alleged violation of its verdict.

On September 3, 2021, the apex court had pulled up the state government and the UPSC for their role in the appointment of an interim DGP in alleged violation of its judgement of two-year fixed tenure for a state police chief who has to be selected from a list to be prepared by the UPSC. PTI NAM RG