Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti appointed Mumbai police commissioner

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti has been appointed the new commissioner of Mumbai police, officials said on Wednesday.

Bharti will take charge as the city’s top cop later in the evening from incumbent Vivek Phansalkar, who is retiring after serving the force for 35 years.

While the state home department issued an order about Bharti’s appointment, it downgraded the post to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), an official said.

The post of Mumbai police commissioner is of ADGP rank, but it had been upgraded to DG rank in a few recent postings.

A 1994-batch IPS officer, Bharti is currently the special commissioner of the Mumbai police. PTI DC VT NR