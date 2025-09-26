Senior IPS officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu repatriated to Punjab cadre

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu has been repatriated to his parent cadre Punjab at his own request, according to an official order.

Sidhu, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was serving as Additional Director General (ADG) in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The Union Home Ministry approved his premature repatriation under para 14.1 of the IPS Tenure Policy, an order dated September 22 said.

Before moving to central deputation in 2022, Sidhu served as Additional Director General of Police, Prisons, and was later promoted as Special Director General of Police.

He was handpicked by then Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in 2017 to lead the state's special task force against drugs.