Senior IPS officer Jitender appointed Telangana DGP

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI) The Telangana government on Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer Jitender as the state's new DGP.

Jitender has been serving as Principal Secretary, Home department.

He replaces incumbent Ravi Gupta.

Jitender paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after the announcement of his appointment.

The chief minister has repeatedly emphasised his government's resolve to address the problems of drug consumption and cybercrime.

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge as the DGP, Jitender said he would try to his best to ensure law and order and also to check the menace of narcotics and cybercrime. PTI SJR VVK SJR ANE