Madhya Pradesh: Senior IPS officer Manish Shankar Sharma passes away

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's Special Director General of Police-Rail, Manish Shankar Sharma, has died after a brief illness, family sources said on Monday.

He was 58.

Sharma, the 1992-batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, had gone to Delhi for a routine check-up where he died late Sunday night due to sudden cardiac arrest, the sources said.

Sharma had served in various capacities in the United Nations, at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh.

His father, Kripa Shankar Sharma, had served as the chief secretary of MP.

Manish Shankar Sharma held a Masters in International Affairs and Public Policy from the University of California, specialising in international security and counter-terrorism.

He had a diverse experience of 25 years with the government, having served across four continents, the sources said.

He had been conferred with a distinction by the Mayor of San Diego, USA, who issued an official proclamation declaring July 20, 2015 as the "Manish S. Sharma” Day to honour his contribution towards enhancing the US-India relationship, they said.

The deceased IPS officer is survived by his wife and two sons.