Senior IPS officer moves CAT over exclusion from Bengal DGP panel

Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Rajesh Kumar on Sunday said that he has moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), alleging that he was illegally excluded from the panel for the post of West Bengal's Director General of Police (DGP).

Kumar, a 1990-batch officer, has challenged the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) decision, claiming that his name should have been considered among the top three, based on seniority.

He said the omission had "no justification" and that he had fulfilled all eligibility norms.

Speaking to PTI, Kumar said, "This is an unnecessary delay. I would request them to speed up the process. I should get justice." In his petition, Kumar claimed that he and two other senior officers - Rajiv Kumar, the current acting DGP, and Ranbir Kumar - were "illegally removed" from the panel, despite meeting the mandatory requirement of having more than six months of residual service when the post of director general of police (DGP) fell vacant on December 27, 2023.

He also stated that in July 2025, the state government sent a list of ten eligible IPS officers to the UPSC, all of whom had over six months of service left.

However, during its meeting on October 30, the UPSC excluded the three senior-most officers because they no longer had the required residual service as of the meeting date, he claimed, adding that officers with longer remaining tenure were recommended instead.

Rajesh Kumar has termed the decision "discriminatory and unreasonable", maintaining that the UPSC's interpretation of the service condition contradicted established norms.

He is currently posted as the principal secretary of the library and mass education Department, with about three months of service left.

He was awarded the President's Medal and the Chief Minister's Police Medal.