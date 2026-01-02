Senior IPS officer Mukesh Singh appointed Ladakh DGP, incumbent Jamwal moved to Arunachal

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Mukesh Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer, was on Friday appointed Ladakh’s director general of police, replacing S D Singh Jamwal who has been moved to Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singh, presently posted in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has been asked to take over the police establishment in Ladakh.

Singh was originally from the Jammu and Kashmir cadre before it was merged with the AGMUT cadre after the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state, and its downgrading into two Union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- in 2019.

Before moving to the ITBP, Singh served as the inspector general and later as the additional director general of police for the Jammu range.

Singh takes over from S D Singh Jamwal, a 1995-batch IPS officer who has been moved as the head of the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Jamwal will take over from Anand Mohan, a 1994-batch IPS officer, who has been asked to report to Delhi where he is likely to be accommodated in the Delhi Police. PTI SKL ARI