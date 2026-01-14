Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal appointed NIA chief

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Rakesh Aggarwal was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Aggarwal, a 1994 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently special director general in the anti-terror agency. He has also been holding the additional charge of the post of DG, NIA.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as DG, NIA for a tenure up to August 31, 2028, the date of his superannuation, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. PTI AKV RHL