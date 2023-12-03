Senior IPS officer Ravi Gupta appointed Telangana DGP

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Ravi Gupta was on Sunday given the full additional charge of Director General of Police of Telangana following the suspension of incumbent Anjani Kumar by the Election Commission for violation of the model code of conduct.

Ravi Gupta is currently the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

"Ravi Gupta is placed in full additional charge to the post of DGP, Head of Police Force (HoPF) of Telangana, with immediate effect, until further orders", Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said in a Government Order.

The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for violation of the MCC as the counting of votes was underway in the state, sources said.

They said the DGP, along with state police nodal officer Sanjay Jain and nodal officer (expenditure) Mahesh Bhagwat, met Anumula Revanth Reddy, the state Congress president and a candidate, with a bouquet of flowers at his residence in Hyderabad amid the counting of votes. PTI VVK SJR VVK KH