Senior IPS officer M A Saleem appointed Karnataka DGP

Bengaluru: Senior IPS officer M A Saleem was on Wednesday appointed as the Director General and Inspector General of Police of Karnataka following the retirement of Alok Mohan.

According to officials, Mohan was set to retire on April 30. However, his term was extended till May 21.

"M A Saleem, IPS (KN: 1993) Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units & Economic offences, Bengaluru is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Director General & Inspector General of Police (HoPF), Karnataka with effect from the afternoon of May 21 until further orders," an official notification stated.

A 1987 batch IPS officer Mohan, Director General & Inspector General of Police (HoPF), Karnataka, retired from service on the afternoon of May 21, it stated.

He has been serving as the DG&IGP since May 2023.