Senior IPS officer Sanjay Singhal appointed SSB chief

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Sanjay Singhal was on Tuesday appointed as the Director General of border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The SSB guards the country's frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan.

Singhal, a 1993 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Odisha cadre, is presently working as Special Director General, Border Security Force (BSF).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Singhal's appointment as DG, SSB, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post on or after September 1, 2025 for a tenure upto the date of his superannuation on December 31, 2028, the order said.

He will succeed incumbent SSB chief Amrit Mohan Prasad, who is due to superannuate on August 31, 2025.