Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha appointed as interim DG (Prisons) in Delhi

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha has been given interim charge as Director General (Prisons) following the retirement of Sanjay Beniwal, an official order said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Golcha, a 1992-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has earlier held the positions of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), and Special CP in the Delhi Police.

He was also the Special CP Law and Order during the riots of 2020 in northeast Delhi. Golcha has also served as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Beniwal, a 1989-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, retired from the post on April 30.

According to the order issued by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Golcha will look after the charge of DG (Prisons) as an interim measure until the Election Commission clears the appointment of an officer for the position. PTI BM BHJ