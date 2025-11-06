Senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra appointed as J'khand's acting DGP

Ranchi, Nov 6 (PTI) Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Tadasha Mishra was on Thursday appointed as acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand, a day after Anurag Gupta resigned from the post of DGP, a government notification said.

"Tadasha Mishra, special secretary at Home, Prison & Disaster Management department, Jharkhand, is transferred and posted as in-charge Director General & Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand, Ranchi in her existing pay scale until further orders," the notification said.

Mishra is a 1994-batch IPS officer.

Meanwhile, the government has accepted the resignation submitted by Anurag Gupta from the post of DGP.

"The application for voluntary retirement submitted by Anurag Gupta, IPS (1990) and DGP, is accepted. Gupta shall be considered retired with effect from November 06, 2025," the notification added.

Gupta, who was removed from the post of Jharkhand DGP by the Election Commission ahead of the assembly polls, had been appointed additional DGP by the Hemant Soren government in November 2024.

He was appointed as DGP on February 3, following a state government notification, stating that his tenure would be in line with Rule 10(1) of the Selection and Appointment Rules 2025 of the Director General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand. He retired on April 30, 2025, according to the central government.

The Centre had objected to the decision of extending Gupta's tenure as DGP, and it had also written to the state government in this regard. PTI SAN RG