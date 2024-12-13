Senior IPS officer Vinay Kumar appointed as new DGP of Bihar

Patna, Dec 13 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Vinay Kumar was on Friday appointed as the new Director General of Police of Bihar.

Advertisment

The 1991-batch IPS officer replaces Alok Raj, a 1989-batch IPS officer who had been the officiating DGP since August 30, 2024 and is due to retire in December 2025.

According to a notification issued by the state Home Department on Friday, Vinay Kumar will head the state police for a two-year term in accordance with a Supreme Court directive.

Raj, on the other hand, will serve as DG-cum-CMD of Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation.

Advertisment

Another senior IPS officer, J S Gangwar, has been appointed as new Director General of the state Vigilance Department, the notification said. PTI PKD ACD