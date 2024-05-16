Senior IPS officers A Y V Krishna, N Venu Gopal appointed additional directors in CBI

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Senior IPS officers A Y V Krishna and N Venu Gopal have been appointed as additional directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Krishna, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is currently working as Inspector General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

He has been inducted as the additional director of CBI for a tenure up to August 6, 2028, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Krishna's batchmate Venu Gopal (Himachal Pradesh cadre) is presently working as joint director in the CBI.

He has been appointed as additional director, CBI for a tenure up to May 24, 2027, another order said. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY