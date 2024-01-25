Senior IPS officers Sumedha, Gagandeep Singla among seven new DIGs in CBI

New Delhi: Senior IPS officers Sumedha and Gagandeep Singla are among seven officers who were appointed as Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) in the CBI on Thursday.

Sumedha, a 2005-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the DIG in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for five years, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Singla, a 2010-batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been named as the DIG for five years, with effect from January 12, 2024 and up to January 11, 2029, another order said.

He was in November last year named as the Superintendent of Police in the federal probe agency.

Besides them, five IPS officers -- K Siva Subramani, Dhurat Saayali Savlaram, P Murugan, Rajveer and Jal Singh Meena -- already working as the SPs in the CBI, have now been appointed as the DIG for different combined tenure, according to another order.