Senior IRTS officer Narendra Patil takes charge as WR's senior deputy general manager

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Narendra A Patil, a 1995 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, has taken charge as Senior Deputy General Manager (SDGM) of Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway.Prior to taking up this post on January 1, Patil was serving as WR's Chief Passenger Transportation Manager.

"Earlier, he also served as Chief Freight Transportation Manager, Western Railway, where he played a pivotal role in achieving record-breaking freight loading, including Western Railway crossing the 100 million tonnes freight loading milestone for the first time in its history. He has also served as Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway," a release said.

Patil has over 27 years of rich and varied experience in Indian Railways, spanning the domains of Operations, Commercial, Safety, Planning and Public Relations.

During his distinguished career, he has served in several important capacities across Northeast Frontier Railway, Central Railway, South Central Railway, Western Railway and Railway Board, it said.

His key assignments include Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway; Executive Director (Public Grievances) at Railway Board; Chief Transportation Planning Manager; Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior Divisional Operations Manager.

A Civil Engineering graduate from Pune University, Patil has also undergone several prestigious professional and management training programmes, including INSEAD (Singapore/Kuala Lumpur) and the Leaders in Urban Transport Planning (LUTP) programme at Singapore and Hong Kong, which have further strengthened his leadership and managerial competencies.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to Indian Railways, Patil has been conferred with the National Railway (MR) Award in 2014, besides receiving General Manager Awards in 2007, 2010 and 2013 for excellence in various fields, the release said. PTI KK VT BNM