Senior JK officials meet civil society members in Jammu ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, Jun 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration met the members of civil society here and invited suggestions for better conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra and counter misinformation around the prevailing situation in the Jammu region, officials said.

The meeting convened by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Jammu Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain was attended by the heads of social and religious organisations, transporters, traders and other prominent citizens, the officials said.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of recent terrorist attacks at four different places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts that left nine persons and a CRPF jawan dead and scores of others injured. The yatra commences from June 29.

The four attacks in the Jammu region between Sunday and Wednesday took place at a time when preparations are in full swing for the 52-day yatra to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalays.

The Divisional Commissioner invited suggestions from the civil society for better conduct of the yatra, impressing on the crucial role of civil society and the general public in its smooth and successful conduct.

The civil society members put forth valuable suggestions for ensuring best facilities for the pilgrims and increasing footfall at tourist destinations in the Jammu region, the officials said.

They said they expressed commitment for full cooperation and assistance towards serving the pilgrims during the annual yatra.

Suggestions were given regarding decongestion in the city, ample parking spaces, CCTV surveillance, proper lighting, drinking water and other amenities for pilgrims and tourists, the officials said.

They said the meeting also discussed measures to counter misinformation regarding the prevailing situation in Jammu region with the help of the general public.

The ADGP Jammu appealed to the civil society members and general public to not pay attention to any information unless it is confirmed and provided on authorised platforms.

"People should refrain from forwarding misleading and unconfirmed information on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups as this could create a panic and unnecessary problems," the police officer said.

Deputy Inspector General of police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Sunil Gupta and Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar also advised people to keep a close vigil and inform the authorities about any suspected activities in their areas.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Vinod Kumar asked business owners and the heads of religions and charitable organisations to install CCTV cameras around their shops and establishments.

Meanwhile, the ADGP separately chaired a high level meeting of police and officers of other security agencies to review the arrangements for the yatra.

Jain emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims.

He highlighted the need for meticulous planning and execution of security measures to address any potential threats and challenges.