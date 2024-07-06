Senior journalist Ajay Upadhyay dies of cardiac arrest

Lucknow, Jul 6 (PTI) Senior journalist Ajay Upadhyay died of cardiac arrest in Varanasi on Saturday evening at the age of 66 years, his family said.

The former editor-in-chief of Hindi daily 'Hindustan' is survived by his wife, son Vartik and daughter Shaynika.

Abhay Upadhyay, a resident of Indira Nagar Mohalla in Varanasi, said his elder brother Ajay Upadhyay, who lived in Delhi, died at his residence around 4 pm.

The senior journalist had gone to meet his younger brother Abhay at his residence a few days ago.

Abhay Upadhyay said the last rites of his brother will be performed at Harishchandra Ghat in Varanasi on Sunday.

Originally a resident of Uniya village in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district, Ajay Upadhyay spent his childhood in Varanasi and was also educated there. He held important positions in many major newspapers, including Hindustan, Dainik Jagran and Amar Ujala. PTI COR CDN AR NSD NSD