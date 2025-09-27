Senior journalist Awwad elected president of International Association of Press Clubs

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Senior journalist Waiel Awwad was elected as president of the International Association of Press Clubs (IAPC) at its annual assembly here on Saturday.

Awwad is also president of the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia).

He took over the presidency from the London Press Club, the FCC South Asia said in a statement.

The IAPC unites more than 50 press clubs worldwide and serves as a global voice for journalists and freedom of expression.

"The election of Dr Awwad as president marks a new chapter for the International Association of Press Clubs. FCC South Asia's leadership and its long tradition of supporting foreign correspondents will enrich our global network. We are confident that under his guidance, the association will continue to grow stronger and serve as a beacon for press freedom worldwide," said IAPC secretary-general Jaroslaw Wtodarczyk.