Senior journalist Harinarayan Singh dies; Jharkhand CM, Guv condole death

Ranchi, Aug 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday condoled the death of senior journalist Harinarayan Singh.

Singh, who had served as resident editor of Hindustan and Prabhat Khabar, Ranchi editions, died in the course of treatment at a private hospital here earlier in the day.

"I received the sad news of the demise of senior journalist Shri Harinarayan Singh. His demise is an irreparable loss to journalism. May Marang Buru (supreme tribal deity) grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult time of grief," Soren posted on X.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar also condoled the sudden demise of Singh.

"The news of the demise of senior journalist Shri Harinarayan Singh Ji is extremely sad. During his long journalistic career, he served the society and the state with loyalty and sensitivity. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this sorrow," Gangwar posted on X.

Leaders from political parties also paid tributes to the departed journalist. PTI NAM NN