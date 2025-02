Mumbai: Senior Marathi journalist Pandharinath Sawant passed away in Mumbai on Saturday after a brief illness, family sources said.

Sawant, 91, was the former editor of Marathi magazine "Marmik" and had worked with social activist Prabodhankar Thackeray and his son Bal Thackeray.

He was the recipient of the lifetime achievement award of Mantralaya Ani Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh.