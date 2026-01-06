Senior journalist Prakash Akolkar selected for lifetime achievement award

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) The Mantralaya and Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh, an association of reporters covering the Maharashtra secretariat and legislature, on Tuesday announced the K P Samak Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025 for veteran journalist Prakash Akolkar.

January 6 is celebrated as `Patrakar Din' in Maharashtra to honor Balshastri Jambhekar who launched the first Marathi newspaper, Darpan, on this date in 1832.

Ashok Adsul of the Loksatta was selected for the state-level Excellence in Journalism Award for print media.

Omkar Wable, Pune Bureau Chief of the India Today, Aaj Tak Group, has been selected for the state-level television journalism award, the association said in its statement.

Balasaheb Patil of Agrowon will receive the Excellence Award reserved for members of the association. PTI MR KRK