Puducherry, May 2 (PTI) Senior journalist in Puducherry R Thanikaithambi passed away at a private hospital here on Friday after a brief illness, his family sources said.

He was 78 and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Thanikaithambi had served Tamil dailies, television channels and headed journalists association. He was in the journalism field for nearly five decades.

Several political party leaders and journalists condoled the death of Thanikaithambi. PTI COR KH